China open to trilateral tie-up with U.S. and Russia

China on Thursday signalled its openness for a trilateral partnership with Russia and the United States, following Moscow’s advocacy that the three countries should develop their relations jointly.

In response to a question regarding Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks on Wednesday at the Russian lower house of parliament, where he proposed a trilateral partnership, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that China had taken note of Mr. Lavrov’s “positive comments.”

‘We share a great responsibility’

“China, Russia and the U.S. are all major countries with worldwide influence and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. For world peace, stability and development, we share a great responsibility. We aim to build a generally stable and positive major country relationship; with Russia, we [wish to] deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and we also work to promote the major country relations with the U.S.,” Ms. Hua observed.

She added: “So we are willing to work together with Russia and the U.S. to address the problems and challenges facing the world today.”

During his address at the Russian lower house of parliament, Mr. Lavrov had stressed that, “We would like to see Russia, the U.S. and China to develop relations together. This triangle should not be closed and directed to projects that will alert other states.”

He also underscored that the development of Russia’s relations with any country of the world “will not challenge Russian-Chinese strategic partnership,” Russia Tass news agency reported.

Mr. Lavrov’s statements acquires importance in the wake of a debate in China on whether Beijing would be marginalised in anticipation of closer ties between Moscow and Washington under the presidency of Donald Trump.

‘It will be good for all’

Asked whether the trilateral partnership among Beijing, Moscow and Washington could acquire a “strategic” dimension in the future, Ms. Hua said that she had given a “very general view” on the trilateral relationship, and this was in response to the observations of the Russian Foreign Minister.

But she pointed out that the positive interaction among the three countries would be beneficial for all the three sides and the peace and development in the region and the world. “So we think that the three countries should have positive interaction. Like [Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov said, the development of this trilateral relationship would not be targeted at any other party. It will be within our framework of our major country relationship featuring win- win cooperation.”

‘China-Russia ties the best’

In her response, Ms. Hua highlighted the unprecedented level of friendly ties between China and Russia. “Indeed the Russia, China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is at its best in history,” she observed.

Ms. Hua added: “Strategic cooperation and coordination between the two countries has extended far beyond bilateral scope, serving as a force of stability to uphold regional and world peace and stability. China stands ready to work with Russia to further reinforce and develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination and continue to contribute positive energy to regional and world peace, security and development.”