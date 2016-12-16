Aziz’s Indian visit has disgraced Pakistan, Kashmir: Hafiz Saeed

Sartaj Aziz, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs, at the inauguration of the 6th Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar on December 4, 2016. Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed said on Friday that sending Mr. Aziz for the Heart of Asia meet was a wrong decision of the Pakistan government and one that has brought disgrace to Pakistan and Kashmir. | Photo Credit: PTI

The visit to India of Sartaj Aziz, Pakistan’s foreign policy chief and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs, has brought “disgrace to Pakistan and Kashmir,” according to Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed.

Speaking at a conference in Muzaffarabad, he said that sending the Prime Minister’s Adviser to Amritsar for the Heart of Asia meet was a “wrong decision of the [Pakistani] government.”

Mr. Aziz visited India on December 3.

Kashmiri terrorist Syed Salahuddin, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch and several militant and religious leaders took part in the Muzaffarabad conference.

Saeed said his organisation could prepare a detailed briefing on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir for Mr. Aziz. He said Pakistan and Kashmiris would have to accomplish the task of liberating Jammu and Kashmir themselves.

Indian claims rejected

In his speech, Salahuddin rejected Indian claims that Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence was active in Jammu and Kashmir “using the names of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.”