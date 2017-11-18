6.9-magnitude quake strikes Tibet

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, rescuers look at a road blocked by fallen rocks in Paizhen town in Mainling county of Nyingchi city in Tibet Autonomous Region on November 18, 2017. | Photo Credit: AP

A strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet’s Nyingchi Prefecture, located close to the Indian border, in the early hours of on November 18. The quake struck at 6.34 a.m. Beijing Time (4.04 a.m. IST), according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It was followed by 5-magnitude earthquake at 8.31 a.m. Beijing Time (6.01 a.m. IST) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region. The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 km.

This screenshot from U.S. Geological Services locates the epicentre of the earthquakes that hit Nyingchi Prefecture in Tibet on November 18, 2017.

Reports of any casualties and damage are awaited.