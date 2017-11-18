6.9-magnitude quake strikes Tibet

A strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet’s Nyingchi Prefecture, located close to the Indian border, in the early hours of on November 18. The quake struck at 6.34 a.m. Beijing Time (4.04 a.m. IST), according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).
The quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
It was followed by 5-magnitude earthquake at 8.31 a.m. Beijing Time (6.01 a.m. IST) around the same place in the Tibet Autonomous Region. The second quake struck at a depth of about 6 km.
Reports of any casualties and damage are awaited.