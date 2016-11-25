International

5 arrested in France were planning attack next week

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins says that five men arrested recently in two French cities were planning a terror attack as early as next week, and that they were receiving their orders from an Islamic State group member based in Iraq or Syria.

Mr. Molins spoke to reporters on Friday, the day after anti-terrorism authorities took the unusual step of holding the men in custody without charge beyond the normal maximum period, relying on a recent anti-terrorism measure.

The five were arrested on Sunday in Strasbourg and Marseille.

