30 killed in Boko Haram suicide attack in Nigeria

At least 30 people were killed on Friday when two female suicide bombers detonated their explosives in a busy market in northeast Nigeria, the military said.

Boko Haram is blamed for the attack on the edge of the Islamic extremist group’s Sambisa Forest stronghold, which Nigeria’s military has been bombing ahead of ground assaults.

Survivor Ahmadu Gulak says the two explosions struck simultaneously at opposite ends of the market selling grains and vegetables.

The seven-year Islamic uprising has killed more than 20,000 people, created 2.6 million refugees and triggered a massive humanitarian crisis.