Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday recommended fine of Pak.Rs. 5 lakhs each on 13 channels for airing news of a third marriage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

A press release by PEMRA posted on Twitter said that the head of PTI’s central media Iftikhar Durrani had sought fine on media channels for airing unconfirmed reports of Imran Khan’s third wedding.

The Council of Complaints (COC) Islamabad, headed by Shamim Humayum, held its final hearing on the case at the PEMRA’s head office in Islamabad. She also announced that apart from the fine each channel should also air an apology.

The COC also recommended to PEMRA that news channels that either do not air an apology or pay the fine should be penalised and their operating license may be suspended.

The complaint against the news aired by the TV channels on July 12 was lodged by Iftikhar Durrani, the head of the PTI’s central media department.

The council also took up a complaint lodged by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif against Channel 24. Ms Maryam said that during a talk show on June 10 the channel showed had a picture claiming that she was presiding over a meeting of secretaries and running affairs of the government as the Prime Minister was in the U.K. for health reasons.