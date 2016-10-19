Around 300 people employed in the handloom industry marched to the Office of Registrar of Cooperative Societies. —photo: T.Singaravelou

Demand implementation of Union Government’s revival package for industry

Around 300 people employed in the handloom industry took out a march from Kokkupark to the Office of Registrar of Cooperative Societies on Tuesday to highlight their demands including implementation of Union Government’s ‘Revival, Reform and Restructuring Package’ for handloom industry.

According to the local unit secretary of the Communist Part of India (Marxist-Leninist) S. Balasubramanian, the traditional handloom industry in Puducherry was on the verge of extinction due to lack of government support. He said the industry could tide over the crisis if Centre’s package was implemented.

The package, according to him, was aimed to waive the outstanding loans of individual weavers and co-operative societies and to provide concessional credit to the weavers.