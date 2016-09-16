This weekend, music lovers can take the road to Adishakti on Edayanchavadi Road near Auroville for a live jazz concert. Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research is hosting ‘3 Musicians’ — a jazz and neo-soul music performance on Saturday at 7 p.m. The trio — Kirtana Krishna (voice and guitar), Raghu Ramasubramanian (bass) and Karina Colis (drums ) — are coming together for the first time to perform. “ It is the first time that we three are coming together to play 10 songs, mostly jazz standard and covers of neo-soul music,” says Kirtana.

Kirtana has performed in Blue Frog , Soul Sante and in several places in Bengaluru. Karina, who is from New York, is a visting faculty for drums at Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music on ECR, where Mr. Ramasubramanian is a guitar teacher.