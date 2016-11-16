The Election Commission team has called for intensifying CCTV surveillance and stronger patrolling in Nellithope which goes to the polls on Saturday.

Umesh Sinha, Deputy Election Commissioner and Dilip Sharma, Director General, Election Expenditure Monitoring, reviewed the poll preparedness with representatives of all political parties and sought their cooperation for a free and fair poll, and wanted Additional Sector Officers to be drafted to strengthen the polling machinery.

While appreciating the efforts of the administration, the team instructed intensification of night and early morning patrols and carrying out random and surprise checks. The DEC also directed that CCTV cameras be installed outside all the polling stations for surveillance on polling day.

The team which also reviewed arrangements with the General Observer and Expenditure Observer as well as poll and police officials of Kottakuppam, also called for all necessary steps for a free a fair poll without inducements.

On the law and order front, the DEC directed the police to erect barricades and seal the entire constituency for strict surveillance.