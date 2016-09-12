Speakers with a wide spectrum of managerial expertise shared their views on the judicious use of power in day-to-day operations at a one-day seminar on “The Element of Power in Management” organised recently by Sri Aurobindo Centre For Advanced Research .

V. J. Chandran, Senior Superintendent of Police, Puducherry, spoke of the need to use the power at one’s command for the overall good even as he highlighted the need to punish people in proportion to their crimes or indiscretions.

“While dealing with tough situations which present moral dilemmas, the principles of natural justice have to be always kept in mind,” Mr. Chandran said.

Mamatha Gurudev, Managing Director, Vijay Spheroidials, Bangalore, spoke of the power of beliefs while recounting her journey as an entrepreneur. She held that believing in oneself was the single most important trait of an entrepreneur.

Padma Asokan, Director, Omeon Solutions, Chennai, elaborated the art of leveraging the power of money.

“Investment in people is as important as investment in business. To be successful, a business needs to make money without diluting its core values. She shared with the participants quite a few of her experiences in running her business.

P. Rangaraj, Chairman, Chemin Controls & Instrumentation, Puducherry, spoke of the power of innovation in business, especially the kind of disruptions that innovation normally causes. “Identifying market needs and fulfilling the same with innovative products needs to be part of a company’s culture. This alone could lead to sustainable growth and a strong brand image,” he said.

Jayprakash Thindiyote, Managing Director and CEO, PSL Management Software Technologies, Puducherry, felt that the more the technology evolves, the higher would be the need for bringing in spirituality at the work place.

Ananda Reddy, Director of SACAR, elaborated upon the four components of management – perfection, harmony, power and wisdom. One could be spiritual at all the four levels – physical, vital, mental and psychic – by aspiring towards these attributes, he said.

The four components present a new paradigm of management.

“Higher level management has to deal with the power of thought, of planning, of setting up realistic targets,” Mr. Reddy said.

Ashok Kumar Bhatia, Management Consultant, member of Integral Management Group of SACAR, led an interactive session where participants shared their experiences with abuse of power.

Clips from the movie ‘Erin Brockovich’, the 2000 biographical film directed by Steven Soderbergh, were shared with the participants, to accentuate the challenges inherent in trying to stand up to big corporates polluting the environment with little regard for the community in which they operate.

The seminar was attended by participants coming from various walks of life.

Leaders in various fields share their experiences at a seminar at

Sri Aurobindo Centre