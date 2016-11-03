A team from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, along with Veterinarian Welfare and Animal Aid Society of Pondicherry, on Wednesday rescued three stray dogs that fell into an elevator shaft in a partially constructed building in Kuruchikuppam.

According to officials, they got a call around 11 a.m. to rescue the dogs. Sanjukta, an animal rights activist, contacted the municipal officials after coming to know of the mishap.

It is thought that the dogs may have fallen into the elevator shaft amid panic due to the bursting of firecrackers during Deepavali.

Kalaiselvi, a resident of the area, heard the cries of the dogs and found them in the elevator shaft.

She, along with a few others, tried lowering a basket with food and water to feed the canines. She alerted animal rights activists after her attempts to contact the municipal officials went in vain.

“When we reached the spot, we found that the elevator shaft was more than 15 feet deep. Since canines can be aggressive in such circumstances, a team sedated the dogs and rescued them,” a municipal official said.