MEMORY TO CHERISH: Pictures of Mother Teresa and her visit to Puducherry displayed at Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Photo: T. Singaravelou

A photo exhibition and a thanksgiving rally organised to mark her sainthood

The Union Territory of Puducherry cherished its bond with Mother Teresa on the day of her canonisation at the Vatican on Sunday.

People remembered her visit to this coastal town through the photo exhibition organised at Basilica of Sacred Heart of Jesus, Puducherry, with a huge board that read ‘Saint Mother Teresa of Kolkata’. A thanksgiving rally was also held at the church on Sunday evening.

She had visited Puducherry four times — in 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1995. Fr. Antonisamy, National Coordinator of Marian Movement of Priests, India, who received her during all her visits, said: “Archbishop V.S. Selvanather had invited her to Puducherry in 1978. Fortunately, in February 10, 1978, I had the opportunity to meet her in a flight to Australia. During our conversation, she enquired about the state of leprosy and AIDS patients and also child abortions. A few months later, the bishop received a letter from Mother Teresa intimating about her visit to Puducherry in September.”

The first visit was a brief one. During her second visit, she gave a talk at Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School, visited Va.Vo. Chidambaranar Government Higher Secondary School, Govindasalai slum and also met the leprosy and AIDS patients.

She also met the then Chief Minister, Lieutenant, the Governor and government officials.

With her guidance, two institutions under Missionaries of Charity were started and a care centre for AIDS patient in Kalapet. It was during her fourth visit to Puducherry in 1995 that she stayed at the convent on Saint Teresa Street for two nights. At that period, Archbishop S. Micheal Augustine received her. She graced her presence at a book release function in Kamban Kalaiarangam. On Sunday, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in a twitter message posted: “Nobel Laureate Bharat Ratna Blessed Mother Teresa now honoured as Saint Mother Teresa. We kneel down for our heavenly Mother.”

R. Radhakrishnan, Member of Parliament, in his message, said “It is laudable that she has been elevated to sainthood. On this sacred day, let us remember her service to the people,” he noted.

Former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in a press statement welcomed the canonisation of Mother Teresa. “Along with the thousands of catholics, the AINRC welcomes her elevation to sainthood,” he said.