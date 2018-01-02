Privilege panel seeks reply from official

more-in

The Privileges Committee of the Puducherry Assembly has directed the Under Secretary to Government M. Kannan to submit a written reply to the privilege proceedings against him on or before January 9.

Mr. Kannan appeared before the committee on Tuesday evening after he was summoned for committing a “breach of privilege” on a petition filed by Government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman on the issue relating to his communication to the Assembly Secretary Vincent Rayar seeking disbursal of salaries and other allowances to three nominated MLAs of the BJP.

Nominated MLAs case

The case relating to the three nominated MLAs is pending disposal before the Madras High Court. Speaker V. Vaithilingam had rejected the nomination of the three MLAs. Deputy Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu told reporters that Mr. Kannan had been given a week’s time to respond in writing to the notice.

The Privileges Committee felt that the communication sent to the Assembly Secretary by the official was contradictory and hence he was directed to submit a written reply.

All the files relating to the issue must be placed before the committee during the next hearing.

Based on the official’s written reply, the committee would decide on the next course of action, he said.