The office of the Regional PF Commissioner-II will be holding a “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” (PF Near You) at the Sub-Regional Office, 100, Feet Road, Olandaikeerapalayam, on October 10.

S. Sankaralingam, Regional PF Commissioner-II, said the redress meet will be held for the benefit of aggrieved subscribers from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for employers from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and exempted establishments from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Employees’ Provident Fund members and employers and trade unions are advised to furnish in advance details of the grievances in writing with contact number, e-mail id to the Public Relations Officer, Puducherry on or before October 4. The members can also e-mail their grievances at sro.pondi@epfindia.gov.in