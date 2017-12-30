Narayanasamy warns traders evading GST

more-in

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday warned of strict action against traders indulging in tax evasion.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government had been receiving complaints that some traders and businessmen, particularly those running ice cream parlours, were evading Goods and Services Tax (GST) as they did not issue bill or receipts to their customers.

If bills were issued, they would carry the GST details. The unethical practice of not issuing bills would be dealt with strictly. The government would take action against such traders and also cancel their licences.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Union Tourism Ministry had sanctioned ₹118 crore for renovation of places of worship in the Union Territory. The Ministry has released 20% of the funds in the first phase. Infrastructure work will be taken up at Sri Kokilambal Thirukameswarar temple (at the cost of ₹5 crore) and Kasi Viswanathar Temple (₹7 crore).