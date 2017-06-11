Month-long campaign to enrol voters begins

more-in

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will carry out a month-long campaign, starting July 1, across all Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory for inclusion of names in the electoral roll.

Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou in a release here said any person who attained the age of 18 on January 1, 2017 can approach the Electoral Registration Office or apply online at the National Voters’ Service Portal of ECI during the campaign period.

Two special camps would be conducted in all polling stations on July 9 and 23. At the camp, booth-level officers will be present at their allotted polling stations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible electors could collect Form 6 for applying for voters identity card.

The ECI would organise two special camps in all colleges to enrol left out electors.

Door-to-door campaign

The booth-level officers have been directed to carry out door-to-door campaign to collect Form 6, especially from those belonging to 18-19 age group. The booth-level agents appointed by political parties would assist the officers in collecting Form 6.

Electors could fill the form using the mobile app ‘the voter services mobile application’ available on ECI website. The electors could call the State Call Centre by using the toll-free number 1950 to know the procedure, the release said.

Special counters would be established at the employment exchange and taluk offices to collect forms from students while they visit these places to register their names and obtain certificates.

Arrangements have been made to distribute and collect Form 6 from students appearing for counselling at Centac and Capasc.

The ECI had directed electoral officers to remove the names of dead electors during the campaign period. All applications for inclusion in Form 6 and death cases reported through Form 7 received during the campaign will be disposed by August 8, the release said.