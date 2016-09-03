mixed bag:CITU activists stage a road roko at the Rajiv Gandhi square in Puducherry as part of the nation-wide bandh on Friday; Tamil Nadu and Puducherry government buses plying on the road; shops in Goubert Vegetable Market remain closed. —Photos: T. Singaravelou

The All India strike call given by the Central trade unions to protest against the anti-labour policies of the Union Government evoked a mixed response in Puducherry. While tempos and private buses stayed off the roads, Government buses continued to ply as usual.

Private bus services from Puducherry to neighbouring districts were suspended and commuters who had to reach far flung areas were stranded for some time. However, train services were not affected.

Most of the shops and business establishments remained closed. Schools in the city had declared a holiday as a precautionary measure.

The Grand Bazaar market, which houses a number of wholesale and retail vegetable outlets, looked empty as a majority of the traders kept off from their routine activities.

Similarly, shops on arterial roads including Jawaharlal Nehru Street, Mahatma Gandhi Street, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai and Mission Street remained closed. Cinema theatres had cancelled the morning and matinee shows.

Most of the hotels and restaurants were closed causing inconvenience to tourists

However, roadside eateries functioned as usual. At least two buses including a Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) vehicle were stoned by miscreants at various places in the city. No one was injured.

Over 500 persons belonging to various trade unions were arrested for resorting to road blockades at new bus stand, Rajiv Gandhi square, Indira Gandhi square, Villianur, Bahour, Thirubhuvanai and Sedurapet.

Armed police personnel were deployed at various junctions in the city to prevent any untoward incident. Banking services in the city also remained affected as employees of public sector banks extended their support for the nation wide strike.