L-G seeks report on PF payments

The Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has directed the Secretary (Labour) to take action on the default in the payment of employee share of provident fund.

In a communication, Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, G. Theva Neethi Dhas, said he received a call from the Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner P.D. Sinha to ascertain the status of default position in public sector undertakings and cooperative societies.

“Since the provident fund is one of the important welfare schemes available to the labour/employees, the Lieutenant Governor has desired that the issue raised by the provident fund office should be closely monitored by the Labour Department,” the official communication added.