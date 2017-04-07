Puducherry

L-G seeks report on PF payments

more-in

The Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has directed the Secretary (Labour) to take action on the default in the payment of employee share of provident fund.

In a communication, Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, G. Theva Neethi Dhas, said he received a call from the Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner P.D. Sinha to ascertain the status of default position in public sector undertakings and cooperative societies.

“Since the provident fund is one of the important welfare schemes available to the labour/employees, the Lieutenant Governor has desired that the issue raised by the provident fund office should be closely monitored by the Labour Department,” the official communication added.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
politics (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2017 3:07:41 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/l-g-seeks-report-on-pf-payments/article17875468.ece

© The Hindu