Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (left) capturing a moment at the sixth InSPA International Conference on ‘Successful Mental Health and Wellbeing’ held at Pondicherry University on Friday. Anisa Basheer Khan, Vice-Chancellor (in charge), is with her.— PHOTO: S.S. KUMAR

She says the children should be taught to do introspection every day

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said teachers should introduce ‘ethical therapy’ for children in the classes.

Delivering special address at the three-day international conference organised by the Department of Applied Psychology of Pondicherry Central University on Friday, she said children should be taught to do introspection for five minutes every day before the classes begin.

“Let the university begin this practice and let it be voluntary,” she said.

Ms. Bedi said this was used successfully in the prison reforms in Tihar jail. She released the book School Psychology: Prospects of Children with Multiple Disabilities at the conference.

G.P. Thakur, former President, Indian School Psychology Association, New Delhi, stressed on the importance of parenting. “The international conference on the theme ‘Successful Mental Health and Well-being’ has brought together a unique combination of academics and professionals to discuss important issues on mental health,” he said.

Anisa Basheer Khan, Vice-Chancellor (in charge), Pondicherry Central University, and B. Rangaiah, Head, Department of Applied Psychology, Pondicherry Central University, were present.