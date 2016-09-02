The posthumous exhibition of works by artist K.G. Subramanyan at TASMAI Centre for Art and Culture in Puducherry has enough and more to pique the interest of people from all walks of life.

The month-long exhibition concludes on September 6.

The first posthumous exhibition of ‘Recent Paper Works from 2015’ in the south of India, the month-long show is organised by TASMAI and the Seagulls Foundation for the Arts, Kolkata. They have also displayed hand-drawn or handwritten postcards of his students, associates and admirers.

Born in 1924 in Kerala, K.G. Subramanyan was active in the Indian art scene for more than 70 years. He decided to study art after a brief engagement with socialists and the Gandhian movement. His journey in art began when he was debarred from college for being involved in the national movement in erstwhile Madras and moved to Santiniketan.

On September 4, ‘Moving Focus – A Voyage with K.G.Subramanyan’, a film by Shaji M. Karun, will be screened at 6 p.m. This documentary was shot in Kerala, documenting his journey from Thiruvananthapuram, going back to his birthplace in Mahe, which he was visiting after 60 years and returning via Kochi. This trip after the demise of his wife was specially undertaken to show his daughter Uma Padmanabhan the land where he was born and grew up.