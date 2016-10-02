Offers to help Puducherry Cancer Trust Hospital and Research Centre.

A team from Global Cancer Institute is holding talks with the Puducherry Cancer Trust Hospital and Research Centre to offer its services .

“Based on the outcome of the negotiations, we are planning to expand our operation. Initially, we have proposed to provide clinical services every week. Following this, in the second phase we plan to set up a day care facility to conduct surgeries,” said V. Bhaskar Reddy, Vice President — Corporate Relations, Global Hospitals and Health City, Chennai.

Rajasundaram, Director, Global Institute of Oncology and Head, Surgical Oncologist, Global Health City, Chennai, visited Puducherry Cancer Trust Hospital and Research Centre to work towards setting up the service.

Addressing the media, Dr. Rajasundaram said that early detection of cancer helps in saving patients.

“Most common cancer in our country is due to smoking and alcohol. Many women suffering are suffering from cervical and breast cancer and the reasons for this are many,” he said.

Mr. Rajasundaram added that high index of suspicion of cancer, early diagnosis, early referral, fast tracking work up of the cancer patients for definitive treatment would make the treatment easy. It will also be patient- friendly and cost effective.