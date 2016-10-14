JIPMER faculty with a team from the Forum for Ethical Review Committees in the Asian and Western Pacific Region that benchmarked ethical standards for research projects at the institution.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a voluntary benchmarking exercise of its ethical standards for research projects, JIPMER organised an inspection by a team from the Forum for Ethical Review Committees in the Asian and Western Pacific Region (FERCAP).

On an invite from JIPMER Director, S.C. Parija, the team comprising Arthur Navarro (FERCAP administrator, Thailand), Pathmeswaran (University of Kelaniya, Srilanka), Yashashri Shetty (Seth G S medical college, Mumbai), and Lalitha Saverdekar (NIRRH, Mumbai), conducted a Strategic Initiative for Developing Capacity in Ethical Review (SIDCER) survey.

The survey included an exhaustive audit of the structure and functioning of the Institute Ethics Committee (IEC) for human studies in JIPMER.

The team appreciated the existing IEC and provided recommendations for future directions, a JIPMER press note said.

JIPMER’s IEC members Vishnu Bhat, Dean Research, D.M. Thappa, Faculty Research and Kadambari held discussions on sustaining ethical excellence in research with the panel of experts.

Simultaneous survey training was imparted to eight IEC members from other medical colleges.

The SIDCER survey can be considered an important milestone in JIPMER’s endeavor towards international accreditation in ethics review, the release said.

