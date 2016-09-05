The Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took strong exception to the stand taken by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy that the government was not able to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for government employees owing to financial crisis.

In a statement, V. Saminathan, president of the local unit of the BJP, said that while the other State governments had already taken steps to implement the recommendations of the Commission, the territorial administration was delaying it only to bring disrepute to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Mr. Saminathan said that the financial commitment for Puducherry would constitute only 6.5 per cent of the total budget allocation.

The government has been getting revised allocation from the Centre every year and the revised pay structure would come into operation only once in every 10 years.

The government should take immediate steps to implement the recommendations, he said.

‘This is nothing but

a delaying tactic

being adopted

to bring disrepute

to the Centre’