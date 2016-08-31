Congress members, DMK's R. Siva protest AIADMK member's conduct

The AIADMK members on Tuesday staged a walkout in the Assembly after Speaker V. Vaithilingam rejected the party’s demand to take up discussion on the budget on Wednesday.

‘Against rules’

As the question hour ended, the party legislative head A. Anbalagan said as per rules of business, the discussion of the budget should be taken up only after 48 hours of its presentation. The 2016-17 budget was presented on Monday morning and as per rules, a discussion on the financial statement cannot be taken up on Tuesday, he said.

Speaker V. Vaithilingam said the Business Advisory Committee only finalised the schedule of the proceedings. The AIADMK member was part of the committee that fixed the schedule. The member should have taken up the matter in the committee, he said.

Mr Anbalagan said he had brought up the issue in the committee meeting and despite his objection, the schedule was finalised.

The Congress members and DMK member R. Siva vehemently protested the conduct of AIADMK members in the House.

Mr. Siva said the AIADMK member had made it a practice to speak on “anything and everything to dominate the Assembly proceedings.”

As the Speaker invited Congress member A. John Kumar to move a motion seeking discussion on the budget, AIADMK members staged a walkout.