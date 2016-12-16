Speaker constitutes key legislative committees

more-in

Speaker V. Vaithilingam has constituted various legislative committees, including the crucial Committee on Public Accounts and Committee on Estimates.

While the 12-member Committee on Public Accounts would be headed by R. Siva of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the 13-member Committee on Estimates would be headed by A. Anbalagan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Mr. Anbalagan would be ex-officio members of the Accounts Committee. The other members are K. Lakshminarayanan, R.K.R Anantharaman, E.Theeppainthan, V. Ramachandran, P.R.N Thirumurugan, N.S.J Jayabal, A Baskar, Chandirapriyanga and Vaiyapuri Manikandan.

Mr. Narayanasamy and R. Siva would be the ex-officio members in the Committee on Estimates. The other members T. Djeamourthy, M.N.R Balan, N.Danavelou, V.Vizeaveny, Geetha Anandan, T.P.R Selvame, Ashok Anand, K.A.U Asana, B. Kobiga and S.V Sugumaran.

The Speaker has also nominated Mr. Lakshminarayanan, Mr. Siva, Mr Ananantharaman and Mr Selvame to the Panel of Presiding Members. The members will conduct the proceedings of the house in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker has also constituted Parliamentary Consultative Committees (PCC).

The PCC for departments dealt by the Chief Minister would be headed by him and the other six members in the committee are Mr. Anantharaman, Mr. Lakshminarayanan, Mr. Siva, Mr Selvame, Mr. Baskar, Mr. Theeppainthan and Mr. Ramachandran.

The PCCs for Public Works, Health, Social Welfare, Revenue and Agriculture Departments would be headed by the respective Ministers.

The Committee on Government Assurances would be headed by Mr. Anantharaman, the Committee on Petitions by Mr. Lakshminarayanan, the Committee on Delegated Legislation, the Committee on Rules by Mr Vaithilingam, the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Library and the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table of the House by Deputy Speaker V.P Sivakolandu.