Seminar on dispute resolution scheme

: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday organised a seminar to publicise and disseminate information about the Dispute Resolution Scheme announced by the Central Government. Ronmoy Das, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Puducherry, presided over the function.

G. Johnson, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Puducherry, welcomed the dignitaries. V. Vivekanandan, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Puducherry, delivered the keynote address.

Queries clarified

Chartered accountants, advocates, income-tax practitioners and appellants attended the seminar. Queries raised by participants were clarified by authorities during the seminar.

K. Veeramany, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, proposed the vote of thanks. The Dispute Resolution Scheme closes on December 31, a release said.