Puducherry

Puducherry leader VMC Sivakumar hacked to death

Former Puducherry Speaker VMC Sivakumar was hacked to death by a six member gang at Neravy in Karaikal on Tuesday.

The armed gang hurled country bombs, one of which fell on Mr. Sivakumar, and hacked him to death in a marriage hall belonging to him, which was under construction. 

The gang also allegedly took away a carbine carried by Mr. Sivakumar's gunman after committing the murder.

The body has been take to Karaikal GH and the post mortem is underway.

Karaikal police sources said that the murder was due to "previous personal enmity." The T.R. Pattinam police have registered a case of murder.

