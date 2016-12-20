Puducherry

Permission for hosting parties

more-in

The Puducherry Municipality has asked the owners of hotels and resorts to take the necessary permission from the Departments of Revenue, Excise, Police and Fire Services for organising events on New Year’s eve.

In a release, R. Chandirasekaran, Municipal Commissioner said those who want to organise a New Year party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. should obtain prior permission from the District Collector, Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Senior Superintendent of Police and District Fire Officer.

The hotel authorities should pay entertainment tax and submit the approval letters to the Commissioner of Puducherry Municipality.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2016 11:50:30 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Permission-for-hosting-parties/article16909904.ece

© The Hindu