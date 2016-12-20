Permission for hosting parties

more-in

The Puducherry Municipality has asked the owners of hotels and resorts to take the necessary permission from the Departments of Revenue, Excise, Police and Fire Services for organising events on New Year’s eve.

In a release, R. Chandirasekaran, Municipal Commissioner said those who want to organise a New Year party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. should obtain prior permission from the District Collector, Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Senior Superintendent of Police and District Fire Officer.

The hotel authorities should pay entertainment tax and submit the approval letters to the Commissioner of Puducherry Municipality.