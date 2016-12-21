Panchayat secretary suspended

more-in

The panchayat secretary of Kanchi village has been placed under suspension for irregularities in drinking water supply.

According to a press release, the district officials had received complaint of irregular drinking water supply at Kanchi village panchayat of Pudhupalayam panchayat union. Preliminary inquiry into the complaint found that the panchayat secretary of Kanchi, Sivaprakasam, was involved in irregularities in drinking water supply that resulted in water scarcity in the village.

Following an instruction from Collector Prashant M. Wadnere, PA to Collector (Project Development), placed Sivaprakasam under suspension.

If such malpractices in providing basic amenities as drinking water supply to the public were found in the local body administration, stringent action would be taken on the respective panchayat secretaries, the Collector warned.