New auto fare comes into force

The revised auto fare in Puducherry has come into force from Thursday. The minimum fare for autorickshaws in the city would be Rs. 35 for the first 1.8 km and Rs. 18 for every additional km.

The Transport Department had revised the waiting charge from 5 paisa to Rs. 5 per minute. For plying between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., commuters have to pay double the amount.

Although the fare has come into force, autorickshaw drivers have time till February 12, 2017 to recalibrate the meters. Drivers have to prominently display the revised tariff on autos and in auto stand. The government plans to introduce pre-paid autorickshaw stands in the city, particularly near the bus stand, railway station, near government hospitals, market, and beach area.

The last revision was done in December 2013, an official with the department said.