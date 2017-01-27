NLC to give fillip to solar, wind energy

S. K. Acharya, NLC CMD, and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder, Art of Living Foundation, in Neyveli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd is in the process of giving a major push to solar and wind energy initiatives alongside lignite and coal fired power plants, Sarat Kumar Acharya, NLC CMD, said on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the tri-colour at the 68th Republic Day celebrations at the NLC, Mr. Acharya said that with construction work for 130 MW solar power generating facility at Neyveli, NLC was in the process of putting up solar installations of about 500 MW in Tamil Nadu and 250 MW in Odisha and 1000 MW each in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Plans were also afoot to add 200 MW wind power in Tamil Nadu.

According to the NLC CMD, NLC was working towards capacity addition of 1980 MW at a coal based thermal plant through a joint venture at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and a 500 MW green field project in Rajasthan with the allotment of 20.5 MTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) Talabira mine blocks in Odisha. NLCI has planned a capacity addition of 4000 MW in Coal Based Power Generation. It has also proposed a capacity addition of 1320 MW (2x660 MW) lignite based power generation in Neyveli which was in an advanced stage. Further, it has also planned to add 1320 MW (2x660 MW) in the second phase, he said.

Mr. Acharya also inspected the ceremonial parade and accepted the Guard of Honour presented by the Rifle, Commando and Fire Service units of Central Industrial Security Force, NLC’s Security Force, Fire Services, Home Guards, NCC volunteers and students from Neyveli schools and college.

Earlier, the NLC chief garlanded the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Township Administration Office premises.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder Art of Living Foundation, was guest of honour.

Students and staff of Pondicherry University Community College celebrated Republic Day with students’ speeches, poetry recital and a Silambam martial art display.

Prof. A. Chellaperumal, college principal hoisted the national flag and in his address stressed that the students should play a responsible role for the development of India.

C. Suresh Kumar, NSS Programme Officer, and K.Mahesh, Assistant Registrar of the college, also participated.

As part of the celebration, the NSS unit of the college conducted competitions such as rangoli, mobile photography and essay writing based on the themes digital India, cashless economy and Swachh Bharat.

The winners of the competitions were given prizes.

The E.S. College of Nursing, Villupuram, also celebrated the occasion with various programmes which began with a march past by students of first year B.Sc (Nursing).

Chief guest Anusuya Daisy Ernest, Additional Superintendent of Police, Head Quarters, Villupuram, hoisted the national flag, which was followed by rendering of the national anthem.