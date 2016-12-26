Govt. to seek support of Tamil Nadu to desilt canal

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi interacts with officials during her visit to Kariamanickam village on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Decision taken after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi inspected Eripakkam Lake

PUDUCHERRY: The territorial administration will seek the cooperation of Tamil Nadu over de-silting of a portion of the feeder canal of the Eripakkam Lake . This was decided after the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi inspected the Eripakkam Lake on Sunday, according to a release from Raj Nivas.

The cooperation of Tamil Nadu would be sought to desilt the portion of feeder channel since the tank was fed by Kothampakkam tank and Palli Pudupattu tank in the State.

A committee headed by Vijeaveny, Nettapakkam MLA, comprising Chief Engineer of PWD and Deputy Collector (South) would be constituted to work out the modalities of desilting the lake. The work would be carried out by the Eripakkam Tank Association.

Ms. Bedi also inspected Kariamanikkam village and directed officials to identify alternative site for dumping garbage in consultation with the Directorate of Science and Technology. The Commissioner of Nettapakkam commune panchayat has been directed to desilt the pond in the village by engaging the services of the local youth through Shramdaan.

The work would ensure protected drinking water to the villages and also revive the water body. P. Swaminathan, Chief Engineer of PWD, G. Kumar, Conservator of Forests and officials were present.

She also visited churches at Ariankuppam and Villianur before touring the villages. The Sunday’s visit marked her 50th morning field visit programme since taking over as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.