Four arrested for robbing financier

The Lawspet police on Wednesday arrested four persons on charges of robbing a financier at knife point and recovered Rs. 14,000 from them.

Swaminathan (48), a financier of Shanthi Nagar in Lawspet, was riding a two-wheeler along with his friend Suresh (30) of the same area on East Coast Road on Tuesday night. The two stopped the two-wheeler at Maduvapet to answer nature’s call at around 7.30 p.m. when a four-member gang threatened them at knife point and took away cash and two cellphones.

Mr. Swaminathan had lodged a complaint with the Lawspet police.

The police suspected the role of Suresh in the case. Suresh confessed that he had planned the robbery and used his friends Sathya (33), Mohammed Yusuf (33), Venkatraman (33) and Praveen (22) to commit the crime.

The police arrested Suresh, Sathya, Yusuf, and Venkatraman and launched a search for Praveen who is at large. The police recovered Rs. 14,000 in cash, two motorcycles and two cellphones from the accused.