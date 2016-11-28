CM hails positive response to new industrial policy

more-in

The government has received as many as 270 applications for setting up firms in Puducherry and Karaikal regions after unveiling the new industrial policy, said Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Speaking at a function in Nellithope, the CM said enquiries have been pouring in since the announcement of the new industrial policy. Of the 270 applications received thus far by the Industrial Department, 170 were for setting up firms in Karaikal and the rest in Puducherry region, he added.

The realisation of the new industrial policy would ensure one lakh jobs in the next five years, he said.

On his recent interaction with Union Ministers, Mr. Narayanasamy said the Centre had agreed to consider the Union Territory’s request to increase non-plan assistance, adding that the Centre would be holding a meeting next month to discuss the issue.

The Chief Minister said he had apprised the Centre of Puducherry’s precarious financial situation. While there had been a steep decline in non-plan assistance, the non-plan expenditure has shown a drastic rise, he said.

Five years ago, the Union Territory incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs. 2,500 crore for disbursal of salary, the cost of which has now gone up to Rs 4,100 crore, said Mr. Narayanasamy, accusing the previous N.R. Congress regime of not taking any steps to improve the financial situation of the Union Territory.