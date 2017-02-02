Bedi happy with Budget, Narayanasamy disappointed

more-in

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has welcomed the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday.

In a twitter message, she said: “the current budget is a result of the comprehensive proactive government. India is in safe hands. We are grateful.”

Congratulating Mr Jaitley, the Lt. Governor said the foundation of the new Budget was optimum utilisation of resources.

‘Silent on waiver’

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the Union Government had let down farmers without any specific mention of waiver of agriculture loan.

In a statement, he said the Budget had come as a great disappointment to the people as it did not have any specific plans to generate employment or attract investment. Even the allocation for the Defence sector had not been adequate, he said.

The territorial administration had put before the Centre, a slew of demands, including new trains, but there had been no mention of it, he said.