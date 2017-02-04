AIADMK criticises government for not reining in private schools

more-in

The Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday slammed the Congress government for not reining in private schools that are floating rules and procedures.

Local unit secretary of the party A. Anbazhagan said the private schools were flouting government rules and regulations. The government had declared holiday on December 6 last year as a mark of respect to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. To compensate for the loss, many private schools have made February 4 as a working day, he said and added that this amounted to insulting the departed leader.

Mr. Anbazhagan reiterated the charge that the administrative machinery had come to a standstill because of power struggle between Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Citing the impasse on the dredging work at Ariankuppam river mouth, he said the fishermen were facing undue hardship because of the delay in commencing the work. The difference in opinion between the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister over allocation of dredging work had resulted in the present crisis, he said.

While the Chief Minister wanted the work to be allotted to a private agency through open tender, the Lt. Governor thwarted the attempt and instead favoured allocating the work to a public sector undertaking.

Although a dredger belonging to the Shipping Corporation had started excavation of sand, it failed to fetch the desired results, he said.