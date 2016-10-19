With the North East monsoon expected to arrive in a few days, the administration has identified around 197 safe shelters in Puducherry where the affected people can be accommodated during heavy rain as a precautionary measure.

According to Satyendra Singh Dursawat, District Collector, special care has been taken for the safe shelter of women, children and the elderly. Arrangements have been made by the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department to keep sufficient stock of food materials so that food can be served to the needy who seek refuge in the shelters.

Besides, sufficient amount of medicines are stocked by the medical department. The District Administration has reassured the public that measures were in place to tackle any kind of emergency situation. Further, if any private individuals or NGOs are interested in extending their support in providing food, transport vehicles, marriage halls for shelters, water pumps, generators, mechanised saws for cutting fallen trees or medicine to the needy are welcome, they can contact 2299545, 2299546.