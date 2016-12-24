‘Conduct checks on fish coming from Kerala’

more-in

National Fisherfolk Forum Chairperson M.Ilango on Friday urged the Food and Drug Administration and Food Cell to inspect the fish transported from Kerala.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the fish brought from Kerala were preserved using chemicals.

“While the headquarters of National Fisherfolk Forum has been receiving complaints, information from Kerala confirms that the fish sold in Kerala contains dangerous chemicals. It is said that fish varieties like sankara and other species contain high level of chemicals used to preserve them,” he said.

Mr. Ilango said the fish transported from Kerala should be thoroughly checked by the authorities concerned. “Trucks, goods trains carrying fish from Kerala should be inspected at the border towns of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and surprise inspections should be carried out randomly in the markets,” he said.

The NFF Chairperson demanded that suitable orders be issued in this regard by the Chief Ministers, Ministers of Fisheries, Civil Supplies, Health and Local Administration of both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to effect such inspection.