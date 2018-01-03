Woman, five-year-old son, found dead in Airoli pond

more-in

A 32-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were found dead in a pond in Airoli on Tuesday morning.

Shobha Valimbe along with her son Arjun had left their residence at Sector 4 in Airoli, on Monday morning without informing anyone. Her in-laws registered a missing complaint with the Rabale police.

At Sector 4, a natyagruha was being constructed. After the work was stalled midway by the NMMC, the dug-up area was converted into a pond. The police said that Valimbe jumped into the pond after tying her son onto her back with a dupatta.

Husband killed himself

Valimbe’s husband had committed suicide around three years ago after suffering from TB. Around four months ago, Valimbe learnt that she suffered from the same disease.

“We suspect that depression made her take the extreme step. She had left her 11-year-old daughter at home. Probably her worry for the five-year-old, who is too small to understand things, might have led her to take the child with her,” senior police inspector Pradeep Tidar said.

She had left a letter at home for the police, in which she said that she is committing suicide and no one is responsible for it.