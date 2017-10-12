Where interns gather

more-in

Mumbai: Vamil Sangoi (24), an engineer from D.J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Mumbai, knows how difficult it is for students taking professional courses to land good internships.

In 2012, Mr. Sangoi, then 19, couldn’t find an internship for over a year. Most of his friends faced the same issue. This got him thinking about starting a portal as one-stop solution for all internship-related issues.

He soon teamed up with three of his friends from his institute, Dhruvi Dharia, Anshini Jhaveri and Jugal Choksi, and in 2014, started www.internup.in. Within four months, nearly 1,500 students from various streams and 300 companies in Mumbai registered on the website. “Students found the website helpful,” says Mr. Sangoi. This prompted them to make it more exhaustive and to enrol students from other cities.

In 2015, the four friends completed their engineering course, but instead of looking for a job, decided to hunt for investors for their venture. “While all our classmates where appearing for campus placements, we were preparing for seed funding,” says Ms. Dharia. They closed their first investor pitch in 2015 and got Rs. 72 lakh against equity. Full-fledged operations took off in June 2015. The four later revamped the website and launched www.interntheory.com in the beginning of 2016.

The portal has more than 2.5 lakh students from around 55 cities in the country offering to be interns in more than 40 professional fields. Over 7,000 companies post on the site. “We cater to all the recruitment needs of companies, screening talented interns across several fields, making the entire process as hassle-free as possible for students and companies,” says Mr. Choksi. So far, more than 50,000 students have been shortlisted for internships across the country.

There have been challenges throughout, says Mr. Sangoi. “India is still far from being internship-friendly as most students do not feel the need to do an internship. They do it only because it is mandatory in a few colleges or courses. A majority of courses across the country don’t accommodate internships.”

Further, many companies were not able to accept the ideology of internships, which is to structure internship programmes in such a way so as to use the students as a long-term employee pool. Interns bring in fresh ideas but most companies either don’t hire them or don’t value and nurture them. Most of them just want to hire people with experience, and don’t wish to pay interns. “Apart from that, we found that many students lacked the motivation to intern somewhere,” says Mr. Sangoi. To make students understand the importance of internships, they conducted workshops in various colleges. “We also made it a point to maintain good relationships with placement cells of as many colleges as possible,” says Mr. Choksi.

For the convenience of students, the process has been made hassle-free. All they have to do is register on the website, free of cost, where they can mention their preferences, hobbies and qualifications. “This makes it easier for companies that register on the portal and post internships,” says Ms. Jhaveri. The companies later review applications from students interested in interning with them.

Online courses

Gradually, they realised that there was a gap between companies’ needs and educational courses. “Digital marketing is becoming huge but students don’t know enough about it. Keeping that in mind we launched online courses six months ago,” says Ms. Dharia.

The startup runs three courses and plans to launch two more by the year-end. They have a panel of experts who provide content, monitor progress and help students with any difficulty.

In addition, interntheory helps companies run innovative campaigns directed at the youth. Further, as the startup has a pool of experienced students, it provides companies with fresh graduates who have work experience.

“We have been running offline but by the end of 2017, plan to launch an innovative online hiring solution which will reduce hiring costs by up to four times,” says Mr. Sangoi. This can be achieved by allowing companies to post vacancies for free, only charging a nominal fee for shortlisting candidates.

Stuti Shah (20), who is pursuing her second year BMS from Lala Lajpatrai College, Worli found interntheory useful while searching for an internship. Immediately after uploading her CV she got an opportunity to intern with CNN for two months. She plans to take more internship programmes through this portal.

P.B. Lalranchinna, Human Capital Developer, Leadership Development, Viacom 18 finds the portal efficient and effective in fulfilling the company’s recruitment needs. The company has been hiring interns through interntheory for over a year.

The goal is to facilitate internships to over a million students in the next three years and provide a high level of industry-based

training to students before they apply for internships. Says Mr. Sangoi, “We aim to make the hiring process quick and seamless.”

Snapshot:

Interntheory.com

Founder: Vamil Sangoi, Dhruvi Dharia, Anshini Jhaveri, Jugal Choksi

Founded: 2015

Funds: Private investors (Rs. 72 lakh)

Employees: 12

Web: www.interntheory.com