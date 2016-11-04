City stand-up artist, Abish Mathew is back with a new routine to keep his audience in splits, as they leave the hall gasping for breath. Mathew is part of the comedy collective All India Bakchod, and has a list of international and domestic performances to his credit. He has headlined for various companies like The Papa CJ Comedy Company and East India Comedy, among others. He also hosts his original live comedy talk show ‘Son of Abish’. Tickets are priced at Rs.600.

