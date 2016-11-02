Fresh on the menu:In the new café avatar, Star Anise offers (from left) the zighi wrap, Chicken Tikka in a theccha burger bread burger, and baked vada pav.— Photos: Special Arrangement

Chef Anees Khan’s Bandra patisserie is now a café with a must try theccha burger, small eats, galangal ice tea and thick smoothies

We walk briskly to the food counter at Star Anise Café on Linking Road, nursing some anxiety.

Surveying its contents, we heave a sigh of relief, retrace our steps and flop into a Rasna-coloured chair satisfied that Aimie is still there. “I wouldn’t remove her,” Chef Anees Khan reassures us.

In case you are wondering, who or what on earth is Aimie? It’s a rose and lychee-flavoured white mousse named after Khan’s former colleague. We first tried it in a makeshift kitchen when Khan was launching his patisserie last year and were bowled over. Happy to note that there is room for her in the new café avatar, we scan the new menu options.

Best of both worlds

To begin with, Khan coaxes us to try the Chicken Tikka in a theccha burger bread (Rs. 180). The dish comes with thecha mayo, lollo rosso leaves, roasted tomatoes, tandoori chicken, onion laccha, chat masala, lemon juice and a generous dose of mozzarella. The grilled bread has a good outer crunch and we enjoy this crispy vada-pav-meets-burger’s spicy fusion. Who can say no to the best of both worlds?

We wash this down with a galangal green apple soda iced-tea (Rs. 140), while our partner-in-crime orders a Star Anise smoothie (Rs. 160): a thick drink with hazelnut paste, chocolate ganache, yoghurt, star anise, and a hint of honey. We only wish it didn’t come with ice cubes.

If you are bored of paneer tikka wrap, opt for the zighi wrap (Rs. 180), which is stuffed with muhammrah, chopped lettuce, tabbouleh salad, chickpeas, walnuts, micro greens, pickled vegetables and sumac powder in a spinach tortilla, served with a side of potato wedges. Although pre-fried, the potato chunks are grilled and heated at the café, and retain their crunchy cover.

We spot a baked vada pav (Rs. 70), and give into temptation, adding an indulgent order of mushroom black pepper petit (Rs. 110), which is a Danish open bread topped with mozzarella. The first one is an inside-out version of Mumbai’s staple street food item, sans the besan covering. The aloo stuffing is laden with coriander seeds, garlic and turmeric, and ismasaledaarwithout being overtly spicy. It’s a must eat especially with the dry thencha chutney.

Latest delicacy

Our gut instinct signals we end the meal, but Aimie has a new friend, and we want to try it. Cerise (Rs. 180) is a chocolate bavaroise orb with cherries, candied pecans and quinoa. The cake base is a bit dry, with an outer soft covering of 80 per cent dark chocolate and a hint of chilli. We always leave out something to come back to. This time, it is a carrot cake with the flavour of curry leaves.

The author is a freelance writer and was at a preview of the café’s menu

Star Anise Café, Bandra West; 65186666