The Bombay High Court on Monday stayed partial demolition of comedian Kapil Sharma’s residence in Goregaon till November 23.

A Division Bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a petition filed by the 35-year-old actor against an order dated April 28, 2016, issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The order was issued as per the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, in respect of the alleged unauthorised merger of alleviation features, ducts, voids, common passage and part podium for parking in his flat on the 9th floor of DLH Enclave in Goregaon.

The petition said there is no unauthorised merger of elevated features carried out in the building. It pointed out that after an order was issued by the BMC, the developer of the building had filed a suit before the City Civil Court at Dindoshi. The developer had sought a temporary injunction restraining the civic body from demolishing or pulling down or removing any portion of the building and as per an order dated December 15, 2014, the court had granted ad interim relief.

The court was informed that the developer was aggrieved by the order and had moved the High Court and that his petition was slated to be heard on November 23. On hearing this, the court said this petition should also be heard along with that on the same date and stayed the notice of demolition.