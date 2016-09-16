Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai on Thursday.

In a video doing the rounds online, Randhir is seen ‘slapping’ a reporter, while Rishi is ‘pushing’ a man who approaches him for a selfie.

A video purportedly showing actor Rishi Kapoor and his brother Randhir Kapoor slapping and pushing a few journalists during Ganpati ‘visarjan’ (immersion) on Thursday is doing the rounds online, Randhir is seen ‘slapping’ a reporter, who seems to be approaching him for an audio byte, while Rishi is seen ‘pushing’ a man who approaches him for a selfie. It is not clear, however, if he was from the media or just a fan.

The Kapoors were on their way to immerse the family’s Ganesh idol, installed at R K Studios in Chembur, in the sea near Shivaji Park in Dadar, Central Mumbai.

The Kapoor family members, including Randhir, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv and Ranbir, chose to walk till Dadar from Chembur for the immersion.

According to sources, when media pewrsons asked the Kapoor family to pose and give bytes, Rishi apparently lost his cool and pushed a senior TV channel reporter and allegedly slapped two photographers.