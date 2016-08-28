On Thursday, MNS sponsored a dahi handi program at Naupada that violated the SC orders by forming the nine-tier human pyramid.

Reaffirming his support for Govindas, who built nine tiers on the recent dahi handi festival while crossing the Supreme Court limit of 20 feet, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday questioned the rationale behind filing cases against them as none of them broke the handi by forming human pyramid.

“The court in its order prohibited breaking the handi that was built above 20 feet. In Thane, it was at 20 feet. The Govindas who formed the human pyramid did not break the handi by crossing the limit. They did not violate any court order. How can a case be filed against them?” asked Mr. Thackeray. He was addressing a press conference in Thane. The MNS chief said his party stood firmly with the Govindas, daring the government to take action against them. “Do you think, the government will even dare to take action against govinda groups in Mumbai?” he asked.

