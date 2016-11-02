The accused in the gang rape case being produced in Bandra holiday court on Tuesday, which remanded them in police custody till November 4.— Photo: Vijay Bate

Police arrested all eight accused of the gang rape of the 28-year-old- woman on Tuesday. Of the eight, Nastain Jafarali Sheikh (19), Imran Mohammed Sheikh (23), Mohammed Ghulam Hussain Khan (27), Rakesh Lakshman Khere (21), Zaheer Sharif Khan (23), Nagesh Dhangar (19), Ezaj Ahmed Shaikh (23) were arrested this morning and remanded to police custody till November 4 after being produced in a holiday court. Pradip Ghagat (23) was arrested in the afternoon and will be produced in court tomorrow.

All the eight accused have been charged with gang rape, house trespass, wrongful restraint, assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and the police are currently making inquiries into their antecedents.

The victim was sent for a medical test to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.