The Bombay High Court on Tuesday stayed the State government’s decision mandating centralised counselling for the students who appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) this year for medical and dental courses.

This allows the deemed universities in Maharashtra to hold their own counselling for admissions. Private deemed universities running medical and dental colleges had moved the HC against a government resolution that provides for centralised counselling. A division Bench of Justices S.S. Kemkar and M.S. Karnik stayed the mandatory common counselling, but made it clear that the deemed universities shall admit students strictly on the basis of the ranking in NEET.

The government’s contention is that centralised admission makes it easier for students as they don’t have to apply separately to each college.

Final hearing on the petition will start after four weeks.