Orchestra licences of 24 bars cancelled

The Navi Mumbai police have cancelled the orchestra licences of 24 bars.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar said, “Out of 25 bars, only one had renewed its fire licence. Therefore, we have not cancelled their orchestra licence.” The police said that Captain Annexe Bar and Restaurant in Kalamboli was the only restaurant whose fire license was renewed after it expired on December 31.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “In view of the fire accident and death of patrons in a restaurant in Mumbai, a no-objection certificate from the Fire Department will be mandatory for hotels and bars to renew their orchestra licences.”

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has formed a three-member ward-level committee to ensure all restaurants comply with fire safety norms.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ankush Chavan said, “If establishments flout rules or have illegal construction, we will take action and cancel their water and electricity connections.”