The Railway Protection Force rescued 1,261 children, including 18 victims of trafficking, from trains and premises owned by the Railways during its month-long campaign Operation Muskaan-II from July 1 to 31. The campaign was launched by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

On March 5, 2015, the Ministry of Railways in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights had issued Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) to protect children.

The SOP is being implemented at 15 railways stations in addition to the 20 stations where Child Help Desks have been established.