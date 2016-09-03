Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a “serious” view of hurdles being faced by the transmission corridors passing across Maharashtra. Mr. Modi this week gave in-principle green clearances to 285 km of transmission lines passing between Aurangabad and Thane, also setting aside hurdles on account of right of way (RoW) and higher compensation demanded by farmers.

Senior officials said forest clearances have been pending for 150 km transmission lines, and lines passing through the bird sanctuary at the Jayakwadi Dam were also waiting for ‘Stage-2’ clearances.

At 39 locations, including 36 in Thane district, farmers had opposed setting up of towers.

The Prime Minister took note of these and asked various ministries to issue the necessary clearances at the earliest, officials said. “He also cleared a healthy compensation package for the farmers who did not want to let go of their land. We have to complete the project by 2017,” said a senior official.

Officials said the lines are being laid along the national highways, and require RoW. “The central electricity authority has prepared a perspective transmission plan. Once the grid is ready, we (Maharashtra) would be able to sell or buy surplus power depending on our projected peak load growth,” an official said.